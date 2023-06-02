Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,548 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after purchasing an additional 221,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $4,120,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 163,349 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,610 shares of company stock worth $2,108,273. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $47.58 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

