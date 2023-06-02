SEI Investments to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

SEI Investments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. SEI Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.46 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,551,993. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Ossiam raised its stake in SEI Investments by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

