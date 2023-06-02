SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

S has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Down 3.0 %

S stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,566.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,685.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,537 shares of company stock worth $8,216,074. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 71.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 64,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 30.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after acquiring an additional 746,892 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 106.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.