SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Cut to “Hold” at Westpark Capital

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was downgraded by Westpark Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.53. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,685.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,074. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

