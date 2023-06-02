SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.34 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $749.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

