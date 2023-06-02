SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
SpartanNash has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.
SpartanNash Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.34 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $749.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.68.
SPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
