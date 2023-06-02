Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 198.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,003 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EQT were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 569.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 0.9 %

EQT opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

