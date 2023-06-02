Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 42,243 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

KeyCorp Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of KEY opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

