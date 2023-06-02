Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 83,717 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,717 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

