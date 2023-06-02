Total Energy Services Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TOT opened at C$8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$6.12 and a 52-week high of C$9.87. The firm has a market cap of C$360.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.62.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$211.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$205.50 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 1.6245353 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

