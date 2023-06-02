TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.585 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.