TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.585 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,242,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,355,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,097,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,517,000 after purchasing an additional 327,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

