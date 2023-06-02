Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 998,758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 639,780 shares.The stock last traded at $38.79 and had previously closed at $40.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.