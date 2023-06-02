Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 998,758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 639,780 shares.The stock last traded at $38.79 and had previously closed at $40.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

About Tower Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 21,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.