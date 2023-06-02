Truist Financial Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $166.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $214.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.32.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $159.12 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.