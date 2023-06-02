UBS Group Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZS. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KGI Securities cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average of $117.93. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.