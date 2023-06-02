United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $1,254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,216.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $213.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day moving average of $245.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.