Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 104,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 82,055 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,408,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 87,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 44,074 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 43,079 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $242.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $258.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.80 and a 200-day moving average of $224.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

