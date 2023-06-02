Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.12-$1.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.26.

VEEV opened at $198.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.16. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

