Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VEEV. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.26.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 19.6 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $198.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.16. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.