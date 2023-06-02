Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.63 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,517,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,738,201.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,517,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,738,201.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,997 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 208.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 938,822 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 203.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 55.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

