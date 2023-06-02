Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $18.62 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 111.04%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSCO. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,977,000 after buying an additional 142,079 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after buying an additional 1,216,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,517,000 after buying an additional 34,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.