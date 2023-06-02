Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $18.62 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 111.04% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.