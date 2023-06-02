VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CFO Adam R. Townsend Sells 46,901 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VIZIO Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.33, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,054,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,941,000 after purchasing an additional 149,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,419,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,627,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,793,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in VIZIO by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,125,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 125,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.