VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in VMware by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware Trading Down 1.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.75.

NYSE:VMW opened at $133.89 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $137.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.34 and its 200 day moving average is $121.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08). VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.