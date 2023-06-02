Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL) Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Volatus Aerospace in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Volatus Aerospace alerts:

Volatus Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of CVE VOL opened at C$0.31 on Friday. Volatus Aerospace has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$35.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volatus Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volatus Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.