WESCO International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

WESCO International has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WESCO International to earn $18.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $136.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.72. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WESCO International will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 33.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

