William Blair Comments on The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $82.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.