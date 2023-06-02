Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEY. Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 281,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 130.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

