Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading Down 5.5%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.32. Approximately 925,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,936,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.37.

The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $211,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

