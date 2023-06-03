15,161 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $52,577,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 497.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $9,968,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,975,000 after acquiring an additional 123,383 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BECN. Stephens cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

