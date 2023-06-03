30,790 Shares in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.11% of Stoneridge at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Stoneridge by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Stoneridge by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Stoneridge Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of SRI stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.43 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $25.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
