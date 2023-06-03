5,641 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,465,000 after acquiring an additional 158,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after acquiring an additional 446,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,154,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 468,207 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $54.60 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,319,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares in the company, valued at $48,319,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,743,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Barclays began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.