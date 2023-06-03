Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $45.54 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003716 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001415 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC.
Aavegotchi Token Profile
Aavegotchi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi.
Aavegotchi Token Trading
