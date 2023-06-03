Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 102.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACRV. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $55,417,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,092,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

