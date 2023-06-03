Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Adams Resources & Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of NYSE:AE opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.86. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $61.84.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

