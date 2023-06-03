Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Affirm were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 590.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

