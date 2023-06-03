Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,385 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 86.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,257,000 after acquiring an additional 173,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 339,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,729,000 after acquiring an additional 168,385 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $208.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.93.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

