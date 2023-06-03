Alexander Ospelt Sells 260,000 Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Stock

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) insider Alexander Ospelt sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.82), for a total transaction of £1,014,000 ($1,253,089.47).

Alexander Ospelt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Alexander Ospelt sold 39,243 shares of Billington stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 396 ($4.89), for a total transaction of £155,402.28 ($192,044.34).

Billington Price Performance

BILN stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.00) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 415.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 341.90. The stock has a market cap of £52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,065.79 and a beta of 0.57. Billington Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 476.20 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Billington Increases Dividend

About Billington

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 15.50 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from Billington’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Billington’s dividend payout ratio is 3,947.37%.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

