Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

