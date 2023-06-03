Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,885 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after buying an additional 1,134,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 846,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after purchasing an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,423,000 after purchasing an additional 717,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

LNT opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

