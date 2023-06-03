Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

ALNY stock opened at $193.67 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

