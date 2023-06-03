Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$62.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIF shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$326,140.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altus Group Price Performance

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$47.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.83. Altus Group has a one year low of C$40.00 and a one year high of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 315.79%.

About Altus Group

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.