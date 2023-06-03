Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.87. Altus Power shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 97,310 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,859,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,300,849.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $221,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,834,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,427,291.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,859,603 shares in the company, valued at $52,300,849.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,775 over the last three months. 31.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Altus Power Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $803.20 million, a PE ratio of -250.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

