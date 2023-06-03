Amalgamated Bank Acquires 19,659 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY opened at $59.94 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

