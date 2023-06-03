Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,700,000 after buying an additional 110,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after buying an additional 437,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,712,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CL King began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.38.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $236.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $289.24. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

