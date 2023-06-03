Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,457,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after buying an additional 450,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of BHF stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.28. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

