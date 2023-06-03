Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Markel by 59.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,325,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $23,715,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 1,757.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Insider Activity

Markel Price Performance

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,364.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,327.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,323.29. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

