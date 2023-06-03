Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,057 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,088.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 155,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

