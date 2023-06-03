Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,557 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after buying an additional 3,290,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after buying an additional 1,147,767 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 27.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,000,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,355,000 after buying an additional 1,066,480 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 317.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 738,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 44.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,153,000 after buying an additional 694,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.