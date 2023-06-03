Amalgamated Bank Buys 353 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cable One by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,749 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,255,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,020,000 after acquiring an additional 37,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Price Performance

NYSE:CABO opened at $623.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $602.70 and a 12 month high of $1,464.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $678.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $708.63.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.85 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,104.29.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Articles

