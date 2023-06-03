Amalgamated Bank Buys 35,485 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

