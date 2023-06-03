Amalgamated Bank Buys 387 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $193.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $287,214.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,456.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.